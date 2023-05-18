Widow fights for hubby’s pension

A Mutare woman who accuses her late husband’s brothers of harassing and threatening to kill her has applied for a peace order against them.

The matter was heard at the Mutare Magistrate’s Civil Court before Mr Xavier Chipato. However, the application was dismissed as Evelyn Manyange failed to prove her allegations.

Manyange accused her brothers-in-law of trying to chase her away from her house so that they can access their brother’s pension. She also said Gabriel Masingo and Evans Masingo are plotting to kill her.

“I do not know peace as my brothers-in-law come to my house day and night to disturb my peace. I am having sleepless nights as they even peep into my bedroom just to see if l have a boyfriend. They want to get their dirty hands on my late husband’s pension,” fumed Manyange.

“They come to my house during the night to perform some rituals without my knowledge and I got to know about it the other day when I heard some footsteps and hand claps,” she said.

Manyange also said her brothers-in-law accuse her of killing her husband. She said her husband died in 2021 after consuming a drink that came from his brothers.

“They accuse me of killing my own husband yet they are the ones who did that, everyone in Berma Valley knows that they are robbers and killers. They are the ones who killed my husband,” said Manyange.

In their defense, the Masingo brothers denied all the allegations.

They said Manyange is tarnishing their images by accusing them of killing their own brother.

After hearing both sides, Mr Chipato dismissed the case due to lack of evidence.

Manyange was advised to approach the local traditional courts for recourse.

All the parties were ordered to solve their issues amicably.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...