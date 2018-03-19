Wicknell Chivayo’s Company, Intratek, Named In Looters List

The company belonging to the controversial local business person, Wicknell Chivayo, has been named in a looter’s list released today by Mnangagwa’s government.

The government today released a list of companies and individuals who externalised funds.

Intratek is listed under the Illicit Financial Flows category which has companies that externalised funds through payment of goods not received in Zimbabwe.

Wicknell Chivayo already faces arrest for issues surrounding how he was awarded the tender to build 100MW solar power plant in Gwanda is imminent.

Source: Pindula