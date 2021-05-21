Upgrading of border security systems underway to curb mineral smuggling

THE department of immigration is in the process of installing an integrated Information Communication Technology – ICT border maintenance and security system with advanced biometric data to curb smuggling of minerals.

The Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development as well as Defence and Home Affairs received oral evidence from the Zimbabwe Republic Police on the state of security for minerals in the country.

Director of operations in the department of immigration control, Mr Givemore Charamba disclosed that they are upgrading security infrastructure at the ports of entry to detect concealed minerals.

“We are having an integrated boarder maintenance system which will have biometric data to capture everything,” he said.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner General, Godwin Matanga buttressed the need to have effective and compatible equipment at all ports of entry.

“Minerals concealed can easily be smuggled out of the country. We need effective equipment to detect concealed minerals,” he emphasised.

The latest development comes after a surge in the smuggling of minerals at the country’s airports and border posts.

A 33-year old man was arrested recently at OR Tambo International airport for smuggling 23 pieces of gold from Zimbabwe into South Africa. –