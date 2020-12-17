The Fugitive Prosecutor Surrenders Himself To Police

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested public prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema who had gone into hiding a few hours after he was suspended from duty by Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi.

Kasema surrendered himself to police at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters in the company of his lawyer on Wednesday.

He was then arrested and is still assisting police with investigations. The matter is being handled by the CID Police Ant-Corruption Unit (PACU).

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Kasema’s arrest. He said:

We can confirm that Tapiwa Kasema has been arrested this morning. He surrendered himself at the CID while in the company of his lawyer. He is now in police custody and due processes of the law are now being followed.

Kasema was suspended for consenting to bail for four notorious armed robbers, including suspected gang leader — Musa Taj Abdul — who was arrested in August after evading justice for two decades.

Reports indicate that Kasema was once arrested for facilitating the release of ex-minister Ignatius Chombo’s passport while facing corruption charges. The passport was later seized again.