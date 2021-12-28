Soldier charged with murder over Christmas Day stabbing in Waterfalls

HARARE – A soldier has been arrested and charged with murder after a man died following a Christmas Day stabbing at a bar in the Stoneridge neighbourhood of Waterfalls in Harare.

Eddington Machaka, 35, works at Artillery Brigade in Domboshava.

Police have named the victim as Johnson Mungwevu of Waterfalls in Harare.

Mungwevu was drinking beer at Sisonke bar in Stoneridge, which Machaka owns, when a row allegedly ensued.

It is alleged that Mungwevu accused Machaka of serving warm beer. He was allegedly assaulted and then stabbed on the chin with a knife.

On December 27, a contrite Machaka allegedly went to Mungwevu’s home with US$5 which he said would assist with his medication but was informed that he had died.

Machaka is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.