SA officially seizes Henerieta Rushwaya’s R9m gold

PRETORIA. – The High Court in Joburg has granted a final forfeiture order for 23 pieces of gold, worth R9 million, which were seized at OR Tambo International Airport from a man, Tashinga Nyasha Masinire, who had just landed from Zimbabwe last year. “Nyasha was arrested by members of the Hawks’ serious organised crime with the assistance of customs officials at OR Tambo International (ORTIA) after he landed from neighbouring Zimbabwe,” Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha told IOLNews.

“He consequently appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court facing charges of illegally dealing with precious metals. The court granted him R100 000 bail, and he has been in attendance since. His next appearance is scheduled for later this year.

In May last year, Masinire was granted R100 000 bail. The Hawks said the 34-year-old has been attending court, and his next appearance is scheduled for later this year. In May, Hawks national spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said Masinire’s release on bail came with strict conditions.

“Some of the conditions include that he should not leave South Africa, and he also has to report to the nearest police station at least three times per week.” Masinire was arrested shortly after landing at OR Tambo International Airport.

Initially, the Hawks said he was allegedly found in possession of 23 pieces of gold worth R11 million.

“Upon arrival in South Africa, the traveller was requested to scan his luggage at international arrivals’ customs section of the SA Revenue Service and 23 pieces of gold were found in his luggage,” Nkwalase said. “He allegedly failed to declare any items and did not have any permits or licences to be in possession or transport gold, and the Hawks were called to effect the arrest.” – IOLNews

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...