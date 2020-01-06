Police shoots and kills Mashurugwi

The development was revealed yesterday by police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who said:

There was an incident in Mphoengs (in Matabeleland South) on January 3, where a machete-wielding gang teamed up with some unruly elements to free a robbery, unlawful entry and theft suspect, Nkosana Moyo, from police custody.

The gang attacked police officers and injured one in the process. During the scuffle, police fired some shots, resulting in one suspect aged 35 being shot and passing on at a local hospital.

The released suspect, Nkosana Moyo, only handed himself over to the police on Saturday while still in police handcuffs.