HARARE – The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDCA) spokesperson Jacob Mafume has been arrested.

Mafume is currently detained by police at Harare Central Law and Order Section.

They are indicating that they will prefer treason charges against him.

Former MDC legislator and Minister of Education David Coltart says that Mafume’s arrest shows that the country is back to the 1980s when ZANU PF systematically detained ZAPU MPs in an attempt to crush that party.