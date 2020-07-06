MDC Alliance official arrested

MDC Alliance National youth organiser and ward 4 Masvingo urban councillor Godfrey Kurauone has been arrested today.

Masvingo based award-winning human rights lawyer advocate Martin Mureri of Matutu and Mureri law firm accompanied National youth organiser

Alert- MDC Alliance Youth National Organizer Detained!

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Organizer Clr Godfrey Kurauone has been illegally detained at Masvingo Central Police Station.

The state is preferring same charge to one levelled against Macrad Director, Ephraim Mutombeni who languished in prison for more than one week only to be granted today after deafening public outcry from human rights defenders.

The courageous Kurauone recently defied Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for Command Fasting by feeding the underprivileged at Mucheke Bus terminus in Masvingo.

It is very clear that our National Organizer is being punished for refusing to yield to the dictates of an illegitimate President.

It is very clear that the illegitimate Emmerson Mnangagwa is abusing courts through persecution by prosecution of MDC Alliance supporters.

The courts have become a new centre of the struggle and we are ready to challenge Mnangagwa’s authoritarianism with tenacity anytime anywhere!

#KushingaMberi!

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Spokesperson