Mary Chiwenga arrested for externalising over US$ 1 million

Award winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has reported that Mary Chiwenga, the wife of Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission for fraud, misrepresentation and money laundering.

Chiwenga is reportedly detained at Rhodesville Police.

Chin’ono said the laundering charge involves buying a home in South Africa.

Recently General Chiwenga initiated divorce proceedings against the wife.

Read the Police document below:

MEMORANDUM

TO: OC HARARE SUBURBAN

FROM: OIC RHODESVILLE

DATED: 14/12/19

SUBJECT: CRIMINAL MATTERS: ARREST AND DETENTION OF VICE PRESIDENT CHIWENGA’S WIFE-MARRY MUBAIWA

CIRCUMSTANCES

On the 14th day of December 2019 at 1705 hours officials from the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) arrested and detained Marry Mubaiwa NR 59-****** Z 59 aged 38 of Number 6** Nickprice Drive Borrowdale Brooke Harare, cell 0772 *** ***who is the wife of Zimbabwe ‘s vice President Constantine Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga for C/S 5(1)(a)(I) of the Exchange Control Act, Chapter 22:05 ARW Section 20 (1)(b) of the Exchange control regulations,SI 109/1996 and Fraud as defined in section 136 of the code.

The allegations are that on period between October 2018 and May 2019 the accused externalised US$1 000 000,00 to China and South Africa.



The accused also misrepresented to court officials that her husband had consented to a wedding ceremony when in truth and actual fact accused knew very well that her husband was bedridden and had not consented to it thereby causing the marriage registration to be processed to the prejudice of reputation of her husband. The accused is detained under ZACC REF RR98/11/19 and Rhodesville D/B 811/19 refers