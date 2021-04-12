Machete Gang Tortures Top Zanu PF Official’s Family, Loots Cash, Phones

THE wife and two children of a senior Zanu PF official in Kwekwe were last week tortured by machete-armed robbers at the family’s home demanding gold.

After failing to secure the gold the unidentified attackers then stole cash and other valuables worth thousands of dollars.

The incident happened around mid-day the Golden Acres’ home of Vongaiishe Mupereri after five armed robbers pounced and poisoned his dogs before the entering the house where they tortured his wife and children.

Mupereri, a former MP for Mbizo and losing candidate in the recent Kwekwe district coordinating committee (DCC), was not at home when the robbery took place. In the DCC election, the gold miner was vying for the chairperson’s position.

Although the police were not immediately available for comment, NewZimbabwe.com has been gathered the armed robbers went away with cash, mobile phones and other electrical gadgets after breaking into the politician’s home in one of the leafy suburbs of Kwekwe.

Sources said the robbers gained entry into the premises after poisoning the dogs before torturing Mupereri’s wife and children demanding cash and gold.

The robbers managed to get away with US$500 and nine mobile phones and other electrical gadgets including an iPad.

Mupereri confirmed the incident to NewZimbabwe.com saying he received a distress call from one of his children when the robbers pounced.

“I received a call from one of my daughters who was in her bedroom conducting online lessons when the robbers pounced. She is the one who managed to call me because they were yet to see her,” he said.

“I then drove back to Kwekwe and upon arrival at home the robbers had already left.”

Mupereri’s personal aide Passmore Toverai who was first to get to the scene with his cousin Nomore Siritara said the robbers grabbed Siritara and attacked him with machetes on the head.

However, Toverai managed to escape and rushed to alert the police who upon arrival at the house found the robbers gone.

Mupereri’s wife, kids and Siritara were rushed to Kwekwe Hospital where they received treatment and they were discharged on the same day. No arrests have been made.