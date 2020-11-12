Husband Of Woman Who Beheaded Her 4 Children Speaks

Emelda Marazani, who allegedly killed her four children in cold blood yesterday said her husband is to blame for the unfortunate incident.

She said this to Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro when he visited her at Chivhu General Hospital this afternoon where she is receiving treatment after a failed suicide attempt soon after killing her children yesterday.

Marazani said her husband, Mr Lameck Brande provoked her when he said all the four children were not his. She told Dr Mangwiro that she regrets killing her children.

The four bodies are at Chivhu General Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem. Marazani also revealed that she attempted to kill herself after she killed her children.

“He said all the children were not his. Anogarondiudza kuti haaite vana vasikana asi vakomana chete.

This hurt me and yesterday he repeated that the children were not his. He is also a womaniser and that is hurting me.”

Marazani, who is more than six months pregnant said she will take care of her baby and protect her at all costs.

Deputy Minister Dr Mangwiro pledged to assist the family with food during the funeral and burial of the four children.

Mr Brande said the burial of the quartet will be done once all processes have been completed. He told The Herald that he is still to come to terms with the unexpected loss of his four children.

Speaking from his Highview residence in Chivhu, Mr Brande said he never expected his wife to harm their children although she sometimes threatened that she would leave him with nothing whenever they had an argument.

“We had our misunderstandings but they were petty. At one point during our misunderstandings, she told me that she would leave me with nothing.

“I never imagined that she would go to the extent of killing our children. I am in pain,” said Mr Brande in tears.