Harare ‘lawyer’ vanishes after being paid $400 by client

HARARE: A at a local law firm masqueraded as a lawyer in a bid to fleece an unsuspecting client, a city court heard recently.

Masimba Boroma, 49, who works at a law firm which was not named reportedly took advantage of drafted documents in his boss’s office to con a Harare man of $400.

Boroma recently appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa charged with fraud.

He was granted $80 bail and ordered to continue residing at his current address and not interfere with witnesses until the case is finalised.

The complainant is Geoffrey Rindai Gumiro, 45, of Waterfalls in Harare.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that sometime in August, Gumiro had a case which was being heard before the Harare Civil Court.

Boroma reportedly approached Gumiro and told him that he was a lawyer and that could assist with his case.

It was alleged that the two began negotiating the fees for legal representation with Boroma charging $400.

The accused reportedly took Gumiro to some office where he was given $250 and with the balance of $150 paid on a different date.

However, on the day of the court hearing Gumiro waited for Boroma to represent him at the Civil Court to no avail.

He later realised that he had been duped and reported Boroma to the police.

Boroma was subsequently arrested.