Grace Mugabe’s Son Arrested For Theft

Grace Mugabe’s son, Russell Goreraza, has been arrested for alleged theft of mine equipment after three alleged thieves implicated him in the theft.

Russel appeared before the courts Monday facing theft charges.

The state alleges that the former first lady’s son from her first marriage was arrested after police intercepted a truck carrying mining equipment on April 10.

The three occupants of the truck, Paul Sithole, 45, Aaron Muchenje, 31, and Trymore Madzitire, 36, allegedly implicated Goreraza leading to his arrest.

The prosecution alleges that Goreraza sent Muchenje, Madzitire and Sithole to a mining site where Tian Bao Mineral Industry (Pvt) Ltd is carrying out mining activities with orders to “dismantle the processing plant”.

The mining site is inside Smithfield Farm owned by the family of the late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

The state further alleges that when the trio arrived at the mine shortly before 7 AM, they “loaded a gold smelter, ball mill, electric motor, 200 ball mill metal balls, 50 ball mill liners, 20 slay pumps, and 15 angle iron bars into a Mercedes Benz truck using a crane.”

According to prepared charges, Muchenje and Sithole, both of Borrowdale Brooke in Harare, and Madzitire of Honde Valley, “were intercepted by Mazowe police… and they implicated Goreraza.”

The value of the “stolen” equipment was US$130,000, says the National Prosecuting Authority.

The four men, including Grace Mugabe’s son, were not asked to plead.

Prince Danda, described as the managing director of Tian Bao Mineral Industry, is the complainant.

In 2019, the government issued a memorandum inviting miners to show interest in mining activities on 10 farms in the Mashonaland Central province, including Foyle and Smithfield owned by the former First Family, the Mugabes.

The Mugabes have since the demise of the veteran leader been fighting against losing land. They even lost a number of lawsuits.

