Excitable social media activist eats humble-pie, apologises for demonising Nyaradzo

BULAWAYO – In a surprise U-turn, controversial social media activist Alistar Nyamarari Chibanda, who has led a fierce campaign against Nyaradzo Funeral Services group for alleged profiteering at the expense of its clients, has been forced to retract his statements and issue an apology.

Chibanda apologised to the funeral insurer Tuesday via his Twitter handle, stating he had been misled by persons who inundated his inbox with tip offs on the company’s alleged misdemeanours.

“We regret there are people who invaded my inbox with comments against Nyaradzo Group with unfounded malicious allegations of business malpractices which are not factual.

“I have gone through the tweets and l realised that the comments I made were factually incorrect and defaming. I did not intend to tarnish or damage the CEO’s good name, or the good name of Nyaradzo Group company.

“I would like to sincerely apologise for my actions and the tweets have since been removed from my Twitter handle,” he said.

The social media activist garnered large following on Twitter when he confronted the funeral service provider for alleged poor service delivery and fraudulent practices.

He also claimed the company’s funeral policies did not mature while policy holders were also not getting any cashback as per policy terms.

The uproar on social media prompted the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) to engage funeral assurers to try and ensure the interests of the policy holders were protected.

Nyaradzo took pains to refute the allegations, saying they were misleading.

Following his apology, Chibanda got a backlash from followers who rebuked him for spreading falsehood.

“How much do they give you to publish this,” asked one @Aliceflower.

“Activism is not about being in and out. You can’t be changing your position and compromising the huge debate you had started. Now everyone looks stupid because of you. It’s like woti zanu ngaibve tozokuona ku rally yavo in full regalia (It’s like saying Zanu PF must go then we see you at their rally in full regalia). I hope they paid you well,” said @Desmond Muchadei.

Last month, Chibanda also issued an apology to National Social Security Authority general manager Arthur Manase after accusing him of corruption.

In response to the accusations, Manase threatened to sue Chibanda. – ZimLive

