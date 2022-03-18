Cops arrested for beating up Chamisa’s ally

The Ministry of Information has said some police officers have been arrested following Madzibaba Veshanduko’s ill-treatment while in custody.

Madzibaba Veshanduko was reportedly tortured by rogue police officers after he was arrested for wearing yellow.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information said: “As part of their investigation into allegations of ill-treatment of a suspect in custody, some police officers have been arrested. We will release more information when it becomes available.

Opposition activist ‘Madzibaba VeShanduko’, was arrested and reportedly tortured on Thursday.

It has been reported that Madzibaba Veshanduko, whose real name is Godfrey Karembera, was hospitalised at Parirenyatwa last night, as he was heavily thrashed by the police, so much that he could not even walk.

His lawyer, Douglas Coltart negotiated with the police for a while, before the CCC supporter was allowed to go for treatment at 11 pm.

Madzibaba Veshanduko recounted his ordeal to CCC president Nelson Chamisa saying;

“They beat me thoroughly beneath my feet as I was lying on my stomach. They had removed my clothes and started beating me on the back. Hmm they really beat me.

So two men came and said ‘I’ve seen what you did and it could go viral on social media. Release him to a higher office and open a docket’. By then I was no longer able to stand up.

When I tried to, I would fall down. I think my blood had clotted because I could not muster the power to walk. I think I was locked in from morning up to around 9pm. I want to thank [his lawyer Douglas] Coltart, I could have been taken away.

The moment they wanted to, I don’t know where they wanted to take me, my lawyers picked it and said that won’t happen, where he is, is where I’ll be.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

