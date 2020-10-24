Bogus ‘nurse’ caught stealing clothes

A bogus nurse and her accomplice were caught stealing clothes in Mvurwi yesterday.

The two unidentified ladies one in nurse uniform and the other in civilian clothes were subject to humiliation after the police acted swiftly and handcuffed them.

It is alleged they used bought clothes worth US$5 using a higher denomination and when the seller went to seek for change they started stealing and packing more clothes into their bags.

Lucky lady did not smile on them and police working on a tip-off managed to arrest the duo.