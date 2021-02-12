Ba aMatwins granted bail

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa who was arrested during a live presser yesterday for violating COVID-19 restrictions has been released on $20 000 bail by Harare magistrate Vongai Guuriro after the state did not oppose bail.

Mliswa has been granted $20 000 and ordered to surrender his passport and report to the police once a week.

He was arrested yesterday at his Borrowdale house, on allegations that he violated the national lockdown procedures by convening an unsanctioned gathering,

It is further alleged that he was addressing the media and he purported a raft of allegations including that State Security Minister Owen Ncube and July Moyo were trying to get rid of President Mnangagwa.

Mliswa said one day justice will prevail in his case as he said his arrest was motivated by the fact that he was going to expose some powerful people in the government of Zimbabwe.