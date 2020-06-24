Mnangagwa castigated for being mum on Health Minister corruption charges

GOVERNMENT has remained mum on the fate of the Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo out on $50 000 bail over allegations of corruption.

Addressing post Cabinet briefing, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa refused to shed light on Moyo’s fate in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government and whether the minister had attended Cabinet meeting or not.

“I do not have a list of apologies, therefore, I cannot answer that question, “Mutsvangwa said, ducking a question on Moyo.

All eyes are on Mnangagwa’s next move after his Health minister was charged of corruption, with some expecting him to wield an axe on the former Chitungwiza Hospital boss.

The Health ministry is in disarray after doctors and nurses downed tools citing poor working conditions, higher levels of corruption and poor salaries.