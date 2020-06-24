Zimbabwe military warns corrupt govt officials

ZIMBABWE Defence Forces Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda has warned political heavyweights who are involved in corruption, saying that this was against the teachings of the liberation war era.

Veteran journalist and former Editor at the State-owned Sunday Mail, Brezhnev Malaba, revealed on social media that General Valerio Sibanda cautioned top Government officials against corrupt practices.

“Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda says the corruption and greed displayed by Zimbabwean leaders are against the teachings and ethos of the liberation struggle.

“It’s a telling remark, coming from the country’s top soldier. But what will he do about it?” Malaba said rhetorically.

The warning bears semblance to weeks before the 2017 military coup that toppled Mugabe, when 92 army generals warned the Mugabe administration that Government officials had stopped serving interests of the people.

General Sibanda’s remarks come a few short weeks after security service council addressed a press conference and dismissed “widespread rumours” that a coup was imminent in Zimbabwe. – Zimbabwe Voice