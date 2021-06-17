Mliswa apologises but moaning that Parliament is being bullied willy-nilly

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa who was kicked out of Parliament yesterday for unbecoming behavior today apologized profusely to the Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi but complained that Parliament was being bullied willy-nilly by the executive.

Mliswa was kicked out after claiming that Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi was consulting n’angas to seek favours.

Gezi was supposed to make a ruling on the incident today but did not and Parliament adjourned to 29 June.

“Madam Speaker, may I first of all apologise to you for the conduct yesterday. I profusely apologise to you and the Chair,” Mliswa said.

“Madam Speaker, I also want you to protect this institution too. I think we have a situation where the Executive is in the tendency of bullying other pillars of the State. The Judiciary has been bullied and we as an institution that makes the law must be seen to be protecting the Judiciary.

“Secondly, Parliament is being bullied willy-nilly. We are born as triplets with each one having their role to play but outmost Parliament has the most important role to play of oversight. There must be respect of each institution as they stand.”

Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front chief whip, Pupurai Togarepi, complained that Mliswa was being allowed to do a he pleased because it was not clear whether he was raising a point of privilege or was debating.

Gezi said she had ruled him out of order.

Full contribution:

HON. T. MLISWA: Madam Speaker, may I first of all apologise to you for the conduct yesterday. I profusely apologise to you and the Chair.

Madam Speaker, I also want you to protect this institution too. I think we have a situation where the Executive is in the tendency of bullying other pillars of the State. The Judiciary has been bullied and we as an institution that makes the law must be seen to be protecting the Judiciary. Secondly, Parliament is being bullied willy-nilly. We are born as triplets with each one having their role to play but outmost Parliament has the most important role to play of oversight. There must be respect of each institution as they stand.

I can say that Parliament cannot be used by leaders of Government business. We had the former Speaker and Leader of Government Business, the current President His Excellency, E. D. Mnangagwa who was Leader of Government Business and who was a Speaker. I worked with him when he was Leader of Government Business. With his experience and everything, he respected Members of Parliament and did not abuse his position. We also had Hon. Patrick Chinamasa who was also Leader of Government Business. Their conduct was mature and it was not emotional.

They did not use their position – if there is anything, they used their position to propel this institution so that it remains an institution of integrity, dignity and hope for the people. I say so because we cannot allow this institution to settle personal scores. We are guided by the Standing Rules Order of Parliament as you know and as such, it is important for us to visit that from time to time.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Mliswa, if you are referring to the issue of yesterday which you raised in this House, if you remember well, I said I am going to give a ruling tomorrow, meaning today but I am yet to give the ruling and you are bringing the issues today before I have made the ruling. I think you must learn to separate issues.

HON. T. MLISWA: I have not mentioned any name. I have just spoken about the Executive and I have not spoken about anybody bullying other institutions. The Judiciary is being bullied, Parliament is being bullied…

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: How?

HON. T. MLISWA: It is being bullied because there must be a separation, the doctrine of separation of power is not being exercised by the Executive and it is important that it is exercised because the country falls into anarchy when we have one arm of the State which has oversight over having power over the institution that is oversight. This creates anarchy and I would like you to observe that even the Ministers not coming to answer questions during Question Time, shows that they are much more superior than anybody else yet we have oversight.

So, these are the issues which I am talking about that there must be the doctrine of separation of powers that must be exhibited by the Executive not to be the bully. They can no longer be the bully because the moment that we have one institution stronger than others yet we are all equal, in fact no power if it becomes an issue which is intolerable and which creates anarchy. I thank you Madam Speaker.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Mliswa, what I can only say is that you are out of order and please take your seat.

HON. TOGAREPI: Madam Speaker, I think I should raise an issue here. Hon. Member Mliswa, what he was doing – was it a point of privilege or a debate? It is like he is allowed to say whatever he wants about anything without following procedures. I feel it is very important that…

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Chief Whip, that is why I ruled him out of order. Please may we continue with the business of the day?