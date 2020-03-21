Leave coronavirus announcements to authorities: Zimbabwe govt rebukes Chamisa

A SENIOR Government official has rebuked opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa for making a ‘premature’ announcement that two new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Harare, bringing the total number of such cases in Zimbabwe to three.

The opposition leader made the announcement Saturday morning via social media.

Moments later, Nick Mangwana, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, urged political leaders to exercise restraint and let the official government and health channels take the lead in keeping the nation updated.

“In times like this, let every community leader, every institution leader and even political leaders exercise self-restraint in making Covid-19 announcements so the Nation can be given accurate information by the Ministry of Health and Child Care. Let’s play our appreciable role by taking these measures,” Mangwana urged.

Posting on social media earlier on, the opposition leader said: “I have just been informed by City authorities that we have two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Harare this morning. Please take preventive measures and exercise extreme caution wherever you are.

“We must together ACT to stop the virus frm spreading. Remember to always wash your hands.”

Followers of the MDC leader urged him to not create a parallel communication channel to the one being operated by the health authorities who are working with the World Health Organisation and the City of Harare, among other authorities on health and hygiene matters.

However, the Mayor of Harare, Councillor Herbert Gomba, had confirmed the cases shortly before Chamisa.

Gomba called for calm as well as adherence to strict hygiene, social distancing as well as alertness during the trying period for the whole world. – Zimbabwe Voice