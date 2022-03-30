‘There is room for Thokozani Khupe in CCC’ says Chamisa’s lawyer

Advocate Thabani Mpofu, the CCC President Nelson Chamisa’s legal representative, says the newly formed political party is open to welcome MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe and former G40 Kingpins to be part of the membership.

Khupe recently got a rude awakening from CCC supporters who used social media to encourage its leader to block her from joining the newly rebranded party.

Writing on Twitter Mpofu said, “The movement belongs to the CITIZENS. There’s room for maG40. Room for MaKhupe. Room for those already deserting Moh-Zero in droves. Room for number 2s people. Room for everyone who is odious to Zanu. Room for all patriots and nation builders. All are welcome. Huyai. Asakhe.”

Commenting on the tweet Professor Jonathan Moyo said, “Beware of gatekeepers on the prowl in these streets!”

When accused by one Twitter user @TNyamucherera of seeking a CCC leadership position, Moyo said, “What leadership position, when membership has never been, and will never be, sought?”