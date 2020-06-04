Mliswa booted out of Parliament for “defending himself”

Norton Legislator Temba Mliswa was today kicked out of Parliament. Mliswa did not explicitly give reasons for why he was kicked out as he says he was kicked out after he was attacked by Gordon Chanda who represents the Gokwe Sesame constituency.

But from his tweets, Mliswa was kicked after he defended himself from Chanda which did not sit well with deputy speaker Gezi who threw him out of parly.

Mliswa tweeted the development in the following Twitter thread:

Today I was kicked out of Parly after being personally attacked by @ZANUPF_Official Hon. Gordon Chanda, Gokwe Sesame (the same one who was arrested in January for allegedly abusing Presidential inputs & rice). This was despite my pleas to the Deputy Speaker for protection The attack was unfairly precipitated on an accusation that I’m afforded preferential treatment to speak in Parly. I can’t be held accountable for @ZANUPF_Official ‘s lack of capacity to represent & bring issues to the House. Neither can I be blamed for their failure to debate My pleas for protection fell on the deaf ears of the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Tsitsi Gezi, who made no move to subdue the insults rained upon me. I’m not one who will turn their back when attacked & finding no relief from Hon. Gezi, I defended myself until suddenly she was able to react & kicked me out. Funnily enough however, the instigator of the matter remained unscathed. I’m left to recall all incidents I’m chucked out & suprisingly it seems to be predominantly at Hon. Gezi’s instance, could there be a reason? Nonetheless, I’m not apologetic towards Hon. Chanda who should know better than to degenerate debate to personal insult. Yes it’s not easy being an Independent against the majority but I’ll persevere

Mliswa did not shed light on what he said that provoked Hon Gezi to kick him out except that he defended himself after he was attacked.