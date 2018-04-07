MDC Alliance alleges vote rigging

BULAWAYO – MDC Alliance presidential candidate, Advocate Nelson Chamisa says his party has alerted visiting US congressmen on areas where they think the Zanu PF administration could utilise to cheat in the forthcoming elections.

Using a derogatory term ‘Matsotsi,’ Advocate Chamisa told supporters during a rally at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo today that their competitors, Zanu PF are crooks, adding that the MDC Alliance has alerted the Americans on perceived areas of manipulation by the ruling party.

“I and other alliance leaders had a four hour meeting with the senators from USA. We had an opportunity to tell them where the crooks are hiding and all the evidence of mischief,” he said.

Chamisa also repeated his statements that he will transform the economy by building bullet trains, airports at rural doorsteps for the people to enjoy.

“People seem to have issues on my promises of spaghetti roads. We can achieve this within a year as we have enough minerals to develop this country. We have been talking about dualisation of the Bulawayo-Harare highway but I am saying we can actually have eight lanes and people can sleep whilst driving,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Advocate Chamisa had met with students at the Amphithreatre before the rally which was also attended by representatives of the alliance.