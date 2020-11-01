Chisora beaten up, again

LONDON – Oleksandr Usyk outpointed veteran contender Derek Chisora in a heavyweight battle on Saturday at Wembley; he answered questions about his ability to beat top heavyweights; Usyk is mandatory challenger to Anthony Joshua’s WBO belt

Oleksandr Usyk passed his first major test in the heavyweight division by outfighting Derek Chisora and winning their high-stakes clash via unanimous decision on Saturday night.

Ukraine’s undefeated Olympic gold medallist and undisputed cruiserweight champion answered doubts about his natural size by displaying his electric footwork and razor-sharp punch accuracy against Chisora at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Usyk remains the WBO mandatory challenger to Anthony Joshua, who watched from ringside, and who he intends to fight in 2021.

Chisora piled forwards from the opening bell and his roughhouse tactics had reddened Usyk’s body before the end of the first round.

Usyk’s precision was on display when he pinged in an early left hand but Chisora did not budge and continued wading in.

Although Chisora would land occasional clubbing blows, Usyk’s constant movement started to ratchet up in the second round and the skilful Ukrainian’s peppering left hand found its home more and more often.

Chisora’s newfound engine under the guidance of manager David Haye was fully required – after three or four rounds he had covered a substantial distance just by chasing his elusive opponent.

Usyk, similarly to his fight with Tony Bellew, was in control of the fight’s rhythm by its halfway stage.

A vicious assault from Usyk almost ended Chisora’s resistance in the seventh round – he clocked him first with a right hook, then a further flurry that caused the British veteran to stagger backwards into the ropes.

Chisora’s work-rate was admirable and he enjoyed the odd moment of success but the punishment dished out by Usyk’s swift and clinical fists was increasing.

Usyk was kept honest by a burst of bludgeoning punches by Chisora in the ninth round, a reminder of the weight and size disadvantage that the Ukrainian will always find himself at in the heavyweight division.