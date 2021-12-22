News Ticker

Angry James Makamba exits ZANU PF group

December 22, 2021 Staff Reporter Headlines, Politics 0




Former ZANU PF Chairperson  James Makamba has reportedly exited the party provincial group after the party Politburo disqualified him from contesting in the chairman race.

The security chiefs disqualified  Makamba who had submitted his curriculum vitae together with the incumbent  chairperson Kazembe Kazembe and Mazowe District  Coordinating Committee  (DCC) chairperson  Tafadzwa Musarara.

The race is now between Kazembe and Musarara who both hail from Mazowe and are political rivals from constituency level since 2013.

However, Makamba’s supporters have publicly thrown their weight on Musarara giving him an upper hand in Mount Darwin   while Kazembe is strong in Muzarabani where his collegue Minister of Energry has urged the whole district to vote for Kazembe.

ZANU PF national political commissar Mike Bimha announced  that provincial elections  will be held on December 28  and politiburo members Omega Hungwe and RM Ndlovu will be in- charge of Mash Central  provincial elections.

Source – Byo24




Copyright © 2021 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!