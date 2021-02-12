Watch: ‘Corn ribs’ are the latest trend to take the food world by storm

Every day there seems to be a new TikTok hack taking over the internet. Cloud bread, charcuterie wraps, baked feta, what’s next?

Well, it turns out that corn ribs are the latest trend to take the food world by storm.

Mon Mack recently shared a now-viral TikTok video showing how she makes the snack, which she describes as a “game-changer”. Mack uses a few ingredients likely to be found in many kitchens. The trick requires little cooking time, meaning you could have baked corn ribs within minutes.

“If you love corn on a cob but hate how messy it is to eat, you definitely want to try this,” Mack says in the video.

“These are the real deal. You know how whenever you eat corn on the cob you get stuff in your teeth? Yeah, well with these you don’t and I’ve gotta say, they taste even better this way.”

To make the finger food, you need is a corn cob, cumin, ground coriander, sweet paprika, smoked paprika, turmeric, natural yoghurt, salt and oil.

Mack started by cutting off both ends of the corn, before microwaving it with the case on for 30 seconds. Using a sharp knife, she carefully cut the corn lengthways, from the top down to the bottom to split it in half. Below is the full recipe on how to make corn ribs.

Ingredients

Corn cob

1tsp each cumin, ground coriander, sweet paprika, smoked paprika, and turmeric

Salt

1tbs oil

Mayonnaise or natural yoghurt

Spring onions, chopped (optional)

Method

Preheat the oven to 220ºC. Cut off both ends of the corn. Microwave it with the husk on for 30 seconds.

Use a sharp knife to carefully cut the corn lengthways, from the top down to split it in half. Repeat the step to cut into quarters.

In a bowl, combine the spices and a teaspoon of salt. In another bowl, add oil to the corn ribs, followed by spices and a pinch of salt.

Combine the corn and spices until the corn is well coated.

Line the corn ribs up on a baking tray and pop them into the oven for 25 to 30 minutes.

Serve with a drizzle of mayonnaise or natural yoghurt for a lighter option, garnish with spring onions and a sprinkle of spices.

