WATCH: Jermaine Dupri denies sexism after being blasted by Cardi B

Jermaine Dupri has denied he is sexist after Cardi B called him out for comments he recently made about her and other rappers.

The 46-year-old rapper recently slammed hip-hop for being filled with “strippers rapping” but Cardi, 26, took to Instagram and blasted him and others for not supporting female rappers.

She said: “There’s a lot of female rappers who be rapping they ass off and don’t be talking about their p***y and don’t be talking about getting down on dirty and y’all don’t be supporting them. So don’t blame that s**t on us, when y’all not the ones supporting them.”

Now, after receiving a massive backlash to his comments, Dupri is trying to defend himself.

He told TMZ: “The one thing I want to make sure I’m clear on, is people keep saying, sexist – I’m far from a sexist. Let’s not do that, let’s not do that, that’s terrible.

“It’s something that’s been brewing before I was even asked the question. When I saw what Cardi said, Cardi started off her message off by basically saying, ‘Now that Jermaine Dupri has said it, I’m going to address it’ – that means to me somebody else had already said it to her – or she’s heard it before.”

Dupri also insisted he “never dissed anybody” and was responding when asked about three particular rappers, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Meghan Thee Stallion.

He said: “There’s a million artists rapping, there’s a million female rappers that’s out here rapping. What my statement was, was about the three [artists] that she asked me about – it wasn’t about a general conversation about female rap, but everybody turned it into that.”