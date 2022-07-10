Tyrese Gibson splits from girlfriend Zelie Timothy

The 43-year-old “Fast and Furious” actor has been dating the influencer since last year, but he has now confirmed their romance is over in a series of social media messages which seemed to hint the former couple had different views on marriage, with the star insisting he just wants to “settle down”.

One of his Instagram messages read: “I am single now and I want everyone to DM have fun with @zelietimothy … She’s verified now and wasn’t ready to be married she still wanted to go BIG Zane live her best life …

“I wanted to get married and settle down and really really NEST and embrace the comforts of this family and married life … I don’t want to be in your clubs or around your women I want to stay home and be the hard working family man that I am.”

Tyrese also wrote about the importance of “stability” at home, adding: “I just wanna feed you and we go to church together I’m lost out here without my wife and family … I can’t be stable if my HOME isn’t stable … Stability is important I got the money I got the (mansions) I got whatever you need I just need to figure out how to GET married and STAY MARRIED for the rest of my life … Who has the secret? I’m ready to listen and lean.”