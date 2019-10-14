R. Kelly’s Girlfriends — Azriel Clary And Joycelyn Savage’s Expensive Lifestyle Raises Certain Questions

R. Kelly has continued to insist that his financial situation is dire and that he has pretty much no money left after dealing with all of his legal trouble.

And while he has maintained that position firmly, there has been growing speculation lately that the Chicago crooner might be hiding a sizeable sum of money under the table.

In fact, rumors indicate that Kelly actually has multiple stashes of emergency cash all around the country, and he has been counting on them for the most part.

This speculation has been fueled by reports about the singer’s girlfriends — 21-year-old Azriel Clary and 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage — who have been living it up while he is behind bars.

Their behavior has raised various questions about the true situation around Kelly, and many seem to believe that there is some truth to the rumors about his hidden wealth right now.

Azriel and Joycelyn are living in an apartment at the Trump Tower, all funded by Kelly himself, according to the R&B legend’s attorney.

The place is quite the lavish one, according to reports, and it does not look like the two women are missing anything in their daily lives — other than Kelly himself, of course.

However, at this point, it is questionable at best just how much the artist’s girlfriends miss him.

From what the public can tell, they have been living quite nicely without him in the picture, and they might be reluctant to go back to having to fit him into their lives.

However, for now, there does not seem to be any danger of this happening, judging by the legal situation around Mr. Kelly.

One person had this reaction: “Do you know what’ what’s crazy? That at the end of the day he might only get 15 years … and then what ? 15 go by he gets out and maybe this will keep going.”

Another social media user revealed: “At a young age, with his influence and popularity, it is so easy to see why some girls would have hidden the truth because they wanted to believe he cared about them. He was someone they idolized.

They couldn’t possibly go against him, and if they did, they wouldn’t get a career that he promised or the attention he showed them. Greenberg, your the lowest of lows I hope R.Kelly runs out of money. Can’t Can’t pay you. And I will laugh when you sell the truths to the highest bidder!”

Kelly will go on trial next year.