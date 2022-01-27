Minister Mahendere and Winky D nominated for top awards

MULTI-AWARD winning musicians Minister Michael Mahendere and Winky D continue to make an impact beyond the country’s borders after receiving nominations for global awards.

The two artists have been nominated for the Global Music Awards Africa to be held next month in Lagos, Nigeria.

Minister Mahendere, who bagged the gospel artist of the year award last year at the same event, has been nominated in the gospel artist of the year category alongside multi-award winning Nigerian gospel heavyweight Mercy Chinwo, Diana Hamilton and Prosper Achimana.

“I’m very excited about the nomination. The nomination means Zimbabwean artists are being recognized beyond our country’s borders which is a humbling development. I have been nominated alongside other big names and even if I do not bring the award home, the nomination means a lot,” said an elated Minister Mahendere.

On the other hand, dancehall crooner, Winky D will battle it out with last year’s winner, Shatta Wale, Grammy award winner, Burna Boy and Africa’s finest Stonebwoy and Patoranking in the Dancehall artist of the year category.

A brainchild of Ghana’s Focus Media, Global Music Awards Africa seeks to showcase and award African talent and creativity.

Davido, Diamond Platnumz and Wizkid are some of the nominees at the awards which saw music heavyweights like Master KG, Stonebwoy and Burna Boy walking away with gongs in the last edition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

