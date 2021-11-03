Mariah Carey to release festive collaboration this week

Mariah Carey is set to kick off the festive season early with her new Christmas song. The Queen of Christmas teased fans that she was ready to kick off “Mariah season” with a teaser clip of her bashing up pumpkins with “It’s Not Time” carved into them with a candy cane baseball bat the day after Halloween.

In the Yuletide-themed video soundtracked by Mariah’s festive hit, “All I Want For Christmas is You”, the 52-year-old megastar could be seen in a glittery Santa suit as she teased the release date of the track, which is now known to be called “Fall in Love at Christmas”, with “11/5” stuck on a present. At the end of the clip, a note read: “It’s time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie … cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!” The post was captioned on Twitter: “Ready? Let’s go! #MariahSZN.”

And hours later, the ‘Hero’ hitmaker announced that the collaboration with the 23-year-old ‘Young Dumb & Broke’ singer and the 51-year-old gospel star will drop on Friday. And hours later, the ‘Hero’ hitmaker announced that the collaboration with the 23-year-old ‘Young Dumb & Broke’ singer and the 51-year-old gospel star will drop on Friday. Alongside the artwork featuring the three as children at Christmas and a 30-second clip of the power ballad, Mariah tweeted: “Fall in Love at Christmas @thegr8khalid @kirkfranklin.

“Out 11/5 Pre order the CD @ http://smarturl.it/FILAC (sic)” In 2020, Mariah reportedly spent £4 million on her Apple TV+ Christmas special. The chart-topping star spent an eye-watering amount of money on the star-studded special, which featured appearances from the likes of Ariana Grande and Snoop Dogg.

An insider explained: “Mariah wanted her Apple TV special to blow everything else out of the water. “And it did just that – not only in the reviews and ratings but in the budget. Overall it cost £4 million to make, with cash being spent on securing the big names.” Mariah was determined not to cut any corners with her special and was therefore willing to commit a huge amount of money to ensure it was as she’d hoped it would be.

The source added: “Mariah does nothing by half and the special was created with huge production values. Her styling alone, including hair and make-up, cost more than £125,000, let alone the other £20,000 that she racked up in expenses and costs. “But everyone who knows Mariah knows she’s worth every penny.”

