Mariah Carey branded ‘vindictive’ by brother

Mariah Carey’s brother has blasted her “vindictive nature” in new court documents as part of his legal action over his sister’s memoir. The “Fantasy” singer is being sued by Morgan Carey for defamation and the intentional infliction of emotional distress after he claimed she featured “malicious falsehoods” about him in her memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey”, but in her response, the 51-year-old star insisted it was in the public interest for her to share stories of her troubled childhood in order to inspire others.

And now Morgan has blasted his sister’s defense in new court documents. He wrote in an affidavit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday and obtained by the New York Post newspaper: “It is particularly ironic to hear Mariah assert that her intention was not to defame me, but rather to inspire troubled youth.

“This is coming from someone whose public behaviour includes glamorising her excessive drinking and coining the now popular term ‘splash’, as well as other behaviors which would be in poor taste to mention here.” Morgan also pointed out Mariah could have inspired people by discussing his health struggles with cerebral palsy, epilepsy and having one leg shorter than the other, rather than telling her readers about an alleged vicious fight between him and their father and claiming her brother had been institutionalised when he was younger. He wrote: “This detail is conspicuously absent, which makes it clear that ‘inspiration’ was not on the agenda.

“Mariah’s agenda merely focused on book sales and her image, all at my expense with no regard to the truth or my well-being.” The 61 year old also pointed out that Mariah’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she described her family as having “drew first blood”, proved she set out to deliberately hurt him with the book. Noting the “One Sweet Day” singer has had 20 managers in her career, Morgan argued her publishers “would hardly be unaware of her contentious and vindictive nature as she has attacked many entertainment industry icons like Jennifer Lopez, Eminem, Madonna and Christina Aguilera.”