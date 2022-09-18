Mapfumo’s brother, percussionist dies

Thomas Mapfumo’s percussionist and brother Lancelot Mapfumo has died.

He was 68.

Chimurenga Music management announced today on social media.

Lancelot was one of the longest serving members of Thomas Mapfumo’s Blacks Unlimited Band.

In a statement, the Mapfumo family described the death of the percussionist as a great loss.

“We are very sad to announce the death of our beloved icon Lancelot Mapfumo.

“He was younger brother to the great Thomas Mapfumo. He played several instruments including congas and keyboards. He was a dedicated family man.

Rest in peace baba vedu. Our icon.”

