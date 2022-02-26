Kanye hits back at Kim Kardashian’s divorce filing, says she ‘can’t prove’ he wrote social media posts

Kanye West has reportedly filed legal documents hitting back at Kim Kardashian’s bid to become legally single, and saying she can’t prove he wrote the social media posts that recently appeared on his Instagram.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who’s now dating Pete Davidson, recently argued that Kanye’s social media posts have been causing her ’emotional distress’.

TMZ reports that Kanye’s lawyer has said: ‘Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation … Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye.’

Kanye’s lawyer has also reportedly argued that their pre-nuptial agreement is not valid.

The rapper’s recent social media posts have been taking aim at SNL star Pete.

Earlier this month, Kanye, 44, appeared to regret some of his Instagram posts, especially sharing screenshots of his messages with Kim, 41, writing: ‘I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them.

Kanye’s posts have taken aim at Pete (Picture: NBCU/Getty)

‘I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me.’

He continued: ‘I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability.

‘I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.’

Kim recently claimed that Kanye’s Instagram posts have caused ’emotional distress,’ asking for a judge to grant their divorce in new paperwork obtained by TMZ.

Kanye has hit back at Kim’s filings (Picture: AFP via Getty Images)

‘I very much desire to be divorced,’ she reportedly stated in the documents, telling the judge that she has asked her ex to keep matters regarding their split private, but he ‘has not done so’.

‘Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.’

She also described his previous filing – in which he is thought to have requested that she gives up any martial privileges with future spouses regarding custody of their four children – as ‘unprecedented’, accusing him of ‘preventing or making it difficult for her to remarry’.

The outlet reports she continued: ‘While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.’

