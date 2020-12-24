George Michael’s ex-boyfriend caught breaking into late singer’s London home

George Michael’s ex-boyfriend was caught breaking into the late singer’s London home this week.

Fadi Fawaz reportedly smashed a window to get into the property in Regent’s Park, which has been empty since the ‘Careless Whisper’ hitmaker’s family evicted the 47-year-old hairdresser last year, but was “dragged out” by police at around 11am on Tuesday.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Fadi looked in a bad way, like he’d been living rough. He was very emotional.

“He somehow managed to get over the security fence before smashing one of the windows and going inside.

“When the police arrived they tried to reason with him but he just kept screaming that it was his place and George wanted him to have it.

"In the end, they dragged him out and sent him packing but I wonder how long it will be before he returns.

“This must be a very difficult and lonely time of the year for Fadi, with the anniversary of George’s death.

“He’s been his own worst enemy for years but it’s hard not to feel some sympathy for him.”

Fadi , who is said to have told police it was “his house” because George had “wanted [him] to have it”, was not arrested, with officers explaining he complied with their request that he leave the area.

A police spokesperson also said: “Officers found a man inside the property. A window that had allegedly been smashed was later boarded up.”

Fadi – who found George dead in bed on Christmas Day in 2016 – was arrested in July 2019 after causing extensive damage to the London abode after smashing windows, furniture, toilets, walls and ceilings with a sledgehammer.

After his arrest, George’s family changed the locks on the house to force Fadi to leave after he’d snubbed their repeated requests to vacate the property.

The ‘Praying for Time’ singer – who died as a result of heart and liver disease – did not leave anything to his former lover in his will.