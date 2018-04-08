Donel Mangena Misses Out On The Voice UK, Comes Second

Donel Mangena, the 16-year old British-Zimbabwean singer came second in The Voice UK show after narrowly missing out to 18-year-old Ruti Olajugbagbe. Donel who has also been asked to perform at Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday celebrations sang, Major Lazer, Justin Bieber and MØ’s Cold Water and DJ Snake and Justin Bieber’s Let Me Love You.

Speaking after the loss, Donel said,

Thank you so much. I’ve loved every second of it. To have come runner-up, it’s amazing. Working with will.i.am has been my highlight. I’m so happy, as happy as Ruti.

Donel Was coached by Black-eyed-peas singer, Will.i.am. Here is Donel’s performance in the final,