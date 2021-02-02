Ariana Grande teases new ‘positions’ deluxe edition release

Ariana Grande has teased a deluxe edition of her “positions” album with a cryptic social media post.

The “thank u, next” hitmaker is seemingly repackaging her 2020 LP with four new songs, as well as her recent “34+35” remix with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, which was released earlier this month.

Ariana took to her Instagram page to share three images, a television a mirror with “34+35” and “Ari, Doja, Meg” written on it, and a back cover tracklisting for “positions“ which included the title of the remix and four additional songs, but frustratingly for fans, the new titles were scratched out.

She captioned the post: “happy february (sic)”

The record has yet to be confirmed so there is currently no release date information available.

Prior to the release of her collaboration with Doha and Megan, Ariana had previously teased a duet between herself and Doja and gushed about how in awe she is of the “Say So” hitmaker.

She said: “I’m obsessed with her. I love her.

“I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again, to drop.

“But I love her so much. I love her personality.

“I love what she brings to the table musically.

“She’s just such a breath of fresh air.

“I think she’s brilliant and so talented.

“And she produces, and she does everything herself.

“I love that. It’s fantastic.

“We did this song together towards the end of last year and I love it so much.

“I remember when I first wrote it and sent it to her, she was in the shower and she was like, ‘B**ch, I love this. I’m in the shower.’

“And I was like, ‘Shower. You can call me back.'”