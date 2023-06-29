Zimbabwe universities ranked among best in sub-Saharan Africa

HARARE – Three Zimbabwean universities to be ranked among the best universities in Africa in the Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings.

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) secured the 18th position, the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) ranked 24th, and Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) placed 51st. These rankings highlight the country’s commitment to higher education despite the challenging economic circumstances it faces.

The rankings were developed specifically to assess universities’ impact in addressing tough challenges in the region, considering indicators in teaching, research, and societal impact. The data included results from the first sub-Saharan Africa student survey, which gathered opinions from over 20,000 students.

Zimbabwe’s achievement in the rankings is noteworthy, considering the economic sanctions imposed on the country, which have placed a significant burden on the operations of public universities. The recognition of these institutions demonstrates the strides made in transforming higher education in Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa has played a crucial role in promoting higher education and its contribution to national development. The adoption of the Heritage-based Education 5.0 model aims to foster research, innovation, and the utilization of local resources. This model seeks to produce graduates who can solve national problems and contribute to an innovation-led and knowledge-driven economy.

The establishment of innovation hubs and industrial parks at state universities has been a key aspect of Zimbabwe’s education transformation. These hubs provide a platform for innovators and researchers to develop their ideas, fostering entrepreneurship and business incubation. The construction of these hubs and the focus on technological advancement align with the country’s vision for modernization and industrialization.

Zimbabwe has made remarkable progress in education since independence, evolving from a single higher education institution to a total of 21 registered universities, both public and private. The country’s literacy rate has significantly improved, surpassing 94 percent. Zimbabwean professionals educated through the country’s policy reforms in higher education can now be found globally, showcasing the impact of the nation’s education policies.

Overall, these achievements in higher education and the recognition received by Zimbabwean universities in the rankings signify the country’s dedication to knowledge production, innovation, and addressing societal challenges.

