University Of Zimbabwe Graduation Postponed Indefinitely Due To Cholera

The University of Zimbabwe has indefinitely postponed the graduation ceremony which was scheduled for Friday, the 14th of September due to the ongoing Cholera outbreak. The outbreak has killed at least 21 people with more than 3 000 others affected. The graduation was postponed as a precautionary measure. The police have also outlawed all public gatherings after the Ministry of Health and Child Care declared the cholera outbreak a state of emergency.

In a statement, the university said,

The University of Zimbabwe Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paul Mapfumo regrets to inform graduands, their families and the nation at large that the 2018 University of Zimbabwe Graduation Ceremony that had been planned for tomorrow, Friday 14 September 2018 has been deferred to a date to be advised. We apologise to all our graduands and their guests and the various partners and sponsors who had so far generously contributed towards preparations for the event While the deferment is purely on health grounds, beyond the control of the University, the institution, however, has had no reported case of cholera and is currently deemed safe. However, the opposition MDC has cried foul accusing the police of blocking the MDC’s planned 19th-anniversary celebrations. The opposition alleges that the police issued the ban on behalf of Zanu-PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa who they say do not want opposition supporters to gather.

Source: Pindula