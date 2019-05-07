New York City honours Zimbabwean education and women’s rights activist

Dr Tererai Trent, a Zimbabwean-born America-based professor, announced on her Twitter that she has received the honour of being named as one of the World’s Top 10 Most Inspiring Women. As such her statue will be erected in New York City this August in a celebration dubbed ‘Sculpted for Equal Rights’.

Apart from being a scholar and educator, Dr Trent is a humanitarian, motivational speaker and author. She is best known for her work in calling for women’s empowerment and quality education.

Dr Trent, though widely read, had a difficult beginning academic-wise. While still in her home in rural Zimbabwe, she was denied the opportunity to go to school because she was female and poor. Her passion for education saw her teach herself to read and write using her brother’s school books. She later got the opportunity to pursue her studies when she migrated to the US.

Her book The Awakened Woman – Remembering & Reigniting Our Sacred Dreams earned her the 2018 NAACP award for Outstanding Literary Work (Instructional).

Through her humanitarian work, and with partnerships with Oprah Winfrey, she has put up schools and helped to increase the quality of education in her home country.

Dr Trent is currently an adjunct professor at Drexel University.