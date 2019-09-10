Minister tells graduates to create own jobs

THE Minister of Higher & Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira has said graduates must discard the colonial mentality of looking for jobs and create their own employment.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at Masvingo Polytechnic College, Murwira said the Second Republic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa was focused on creating graduates who can organise themselves into companies and consortia and empower themselves economically by running own business and projects.

“I urge you all to discard this colonial job conundrum or job confusion. Organise yourselves into companies and benefit from the economies of scale.

“Get rid of the colonial mentality where African education was designed to make you an employee and not an entrepreneur,” Murwira told the nearly 800 students who graduated on Saturday.

He said Zimbabwe had embraced the Education 5.0 philosophy which seeks to create artisans, technologists and entrepreneurs instead of lifetime employees.

A total of 395 male and 405 female students graduated with diplomas in various fields.

Zimbabwe under the late President Robert Mugabe tried without success to implement an education that seeks to create entrepreneurs. The majority of students after graduating go on to look for jobs.