Mnangagwa’s sidekick Madiro bars private media

ZANU PF Manicaland provincial chairperson, Mike Madiro has crossed swords with local journalists after he barred scribes from the private media from covering the ruling party’s extraordinary provincial co-ordinating committee meeting held in Mutare on Saturday.

“I am sorry if there are journalists, especially from the private media, they should leave the meeting except those from the State media,” he said, as State media journalists also walked out in solidarity with their colleagues from the private media.

A State media journalist, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was time scribes worked together regardless of the political polarisation affecting their various media houses.

Madiro is reportedly eyeing Mutare North constituency and is on a collision course with the party’s sitting legislator, Batsirai Pemhenayi.

The ruling party’s provincial boss has, however, dismissed the reports, saying he was carrying out party projects in Mutare North just like any other constituency. – News Day