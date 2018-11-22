Media laws realignment: Government invites stakeholders

Government has invited stakeholders in the media industry for round table discussions to solicit their input on the amendment and realignment of media laws to the Constitution.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the discussion would be held at Compensation House from November 26-30.

“The round table discussion will be held at Compensation House 11th floor boardroom on the following dates; printing media and publishing houses on 26, television and radio broadcasters on 27, civic media organisations and special groups 28, advertising agencies and online publishers on 29 and academic and interested parties on 30 November,” said the ministry.

The ministry stated that all interested parties in the media industry were free to send their contributions in advance.

“Interested parties in the media industry are free to submit write-ups of their contributions towards the amendments of the media laws to the Constitution,” it said.