Journalist Arrested Over Grace Mugabe Underwear Donation

A Mutare based journalist been arrested over a report claiming that First Lady Grace Mugabe donated used underwear to Zanu PF supporters in the eastern border city.

Police picked up Newsday reporter Kenneth Nyangani on Monday, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed.

The arrest follows a weekend report claiming that Zanu PF’s Dangamvura-Chikanga MP Esau Mupfumi donated used clothes which included night dresses and underwear.

The clothing items were allegedly sourced by President Robert Mugabe’s wife.

ZLHR spokesman, Kumbirai Mafunda, said the rights lawyers had deployed a legal practitioner to assist Nyangani.

“Because we run a 24-hour rapid reaction system, ZLHR has managed to deploy our lawyer Passmore Nyakureba to offer emergency legal support services to Newsday journalist Kenneth Nyangani.

“(He) has been arrested by ZRP members for allegedly writing a story published in Monday’s edition of NewsDay, claiming that First Lady Grace Mugabe donated some used undergarments to some Zanu PF supporters in Manicaland province,” said Mafunda.