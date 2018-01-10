Jonathan Moyo To Make First TV Appearance Since Going Into Exile

Former Higher Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo will make his first television appearance since going into self imposed exile following Operation Restore Legacy. Moyo will be on BBC HARDtalk at 6:30am tomorrow Zimbabwean time.

Moyo has refused to reveal his whereabouts preferring to say he is on Twitter where he has continued to criticise President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government which he has labelled as illegitimate. He also claimed that he could not disclose his whereabouts because Mnangagwa’s Government wants to assassinate him. Kenyan authorities also denied that Moyo was in Kenya and said that he was a wanted man.

However, Nyasa Times Newspaper claimed that he is in Malawi and said that they will be having a special interview with him.