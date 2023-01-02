Zimbabweans remain optimistic of brighter 2023

ZIMBABWEANS from all walks of life are hopeful of a brighter 2023 against the backdrop of a very successful two years with the economy on a rebound.

Government managed to tame inflation last year with the local currency, the Zimbabwe dollar, having been stable for the second half of the year, leaving people upbeat ahead of the new year.

Academics, businesspersons, religious leaders, politicians and ordinary Zimbabweans who spoke to The Herald were all optimistic about the new year.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya recently said inflation should continue cooling down this year while the Central Bank will further liberalise the foreign exchange market to enhance the willing-buyer, willing-seller mechanism in order to deepen economic stability.

“The cooling down of inflation in the last two quarters of 2022 is going to continue in 2023 and this is critical to preserve value for money, especially our local currency, the Zimbabwe dollar, and to ensure investors’ funds are deployed to grow the economy as we move towards Vision 2030,” he said.

Regional Economic Development Scientist and Director of the Graduate School of Business at Zimbabwe Open University, Professor Gerald Munyoro, said institutions of higher learning should continue producing graduates who are ready to start their own businesses and those who are ready to be employed.

Prof Munyoro said the Government also needs to continue promoting the Zimbabwean brand in order to attract more foreign investors, tourists and retain those already in good books with the country.

“With elections around the corner, I expect small businesses to benefit from producing regalia rather than importing as I have seen in the past.

“All this will stimulate the economy and indeed the future is bright and I urge all churches to pray for our leadership and a prosperous Zimbabwe,” he said.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Mr Enock Dongo said they were looking forward to more dialogue with the Government.

“We expect a very good working relationship with the Government as we have come to a realisation that constant bickering will not benefit anyone in the end. We are anticipating a cordial working relationship with the Government as nurses.

“The issue of genuine dialogue and working together with the Government towards improvement of the health delivery system is important as we get into 2023.

“We have made up our minds and concluded that we have to work together for the benefit of ordinary Zimbabweans. As you know nurses form the bulk of the healthcare workforce,” he said.

Mr Dongo said for the realisation of President Mnangagwa’s vision of attaining a middle-income economy, there is a need to improve the health delivery system of the country which can only be achieved if there is unity and harmony with the Government who are the policy makers.

Knowledge Transfer Africa chief executive officer, Mr Charles Dhewa, said one of the most important roles which will be played by African Mass Food Markets is to make sure that no one is left behind, no commodity is left behind and no source of food is left behind.

“This is very important and consistent with the notion that no one is left behind which is being pushed by the Government,” he said.

A vendor, Mr Elisha Makona, was optimistic of a bright 2023.

“Our hope is that Harare City Council will formalise our operations. This is our way of survival so we cannot continue to be engaged in a cat and mouse chase with the police,” he said. – Herald

