Zimbabwe Finance Minister has not resigned – Report

Contrary to reports circulating on social, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube has not resigned from his post as a cabinet Minister.

We can authoritatively confirm that Minister Mthuli is part of a high profile delegation from Zimbabwe accompanying President Emmerson Mnangagwa to Maputo for a US-Africa Indaba.

The fake message that circulated on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning read as follows:

Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has resigned. Minister Ncube tendered his resignation letter via email from his base in Europe. No reasons were proferred. However, insiders say the spiralling inflation now at 98%, the exchange rate at 1: 9.5, shortage of fuel and internal Zanu Pf politics are some of the reasons.