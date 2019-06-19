Zimbabwe Finance Minister has not resigned – Report

We can authoritatively confirm that Minister Mthuli is part of a high profile delegation from Zimbabwe accompanying President Emmerson Mnangagwa to Maputo for a US-Africa Indaba.
The fake message that circulated on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning read as follows:
Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has resigned. Minister Ncube tendered his resignation letter via email from his base in Europe. No reasons were proferred. However, insiders say the spiralling inflation now at 98%, the exchange rate at 1: 9.5, shortage of fuel and internal Zanu Pf politics are some of the reasons.
President Mnangagwa’s delegation to Maputo include Ministers Dr Sibusiso Moyo (Foreign Affairs and International Trade), July Moyo (Local Government, Public Works and National Housing), Professor Mthuli Ncube (Finance and Economic Development), Joel Matiza (Transport and Infrastructure Development) and Mangaliso Ndlovu (Industry and Commerce).
The Summit will give Zimbabwe the opportunity to engage with US and African private sector executives, international investors and multilateral stakeholders.
More than 10 Heads of State and Government from across the continent will grace the indaba, which is being co-hosted by Mozambique and the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA).