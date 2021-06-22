Tugwi-Mukosi Dam a potential game-changer, says Mthuli Ncube

FINANCE and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, says massive economic development projects could be unleashed from the Tugwi Mukosi Dam, which would contribute more to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The minister visited the dam project recently where he highlighted the need to urgently harness opportunities from the giant water body.

“I visited Tugwi-Mukosi dam in Masvingo province. The dam has a massive capacity of 1.8 billion cubic meters of water, for irrigation, fisheries, tourism facilities, and hydro power generation. When unleashed, this potential is a game-changer,” he posted on Twitter.

“Tugwi-Mukosi dam has over 10 islands which can accommodate hotels, lodges, camping facilities, inter alia. All these developments, including irrigated agricultural activities, will contribute to the GDP of the province and country at large.”